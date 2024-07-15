(Video) Heartbreaking footage of Luis Diaz after Copa America defeat

It’s been a long season for all Liverpool players but when Colombia lost to Argentina in the Copa America final, it was officially the end of the 2023/24 campaign and the final whistle brought heartbreak for Luis Diaz.

Footage of our No.7 in floods of tears is certainly hard to watch and shows how tough it was to lose the final at the hands of Alexis Mac Allister’s side.

It means that the former Porto man will finally be handed a break from action, though it’s likely we will see some transfer rumours start circling around him too.

Before the 27-year-old can contemplate where his future may lie, this loss will take some time to overcome.

You can watch Diaz’s reaction courtesy of Vivo Sports (via @darwinlevres on X):

