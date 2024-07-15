(Video) Klopp continues to love life in action packed summer break

Jurgen Klopp has earned himself a break from the stresses that came with being Liverpool manager and he certainly seems to be enjoying life.

After being spotted enjoying Taylor Swift at Anfield and the tennis is Spain, the German has now been out in public during his time in Germany.

Joining Jamie XX on stage in Berlin, the 57-year-old was throwing German and Spanish national team shirts into the crowd.

It shows the level of love that the honorary ambassador for LFC Foundation receives wherever he visits in the world.

You can watch the video of Klopp via @amybeckerdj on X:

jurgen klopp hyping the crowd up during jamie xx’s dj set in berlin last night. we live in a simulation pic.twitter.com/zX1XSR3nQ4 — Amy Becker (@amybeckerdj) July 14, 2024

