(Video) Liverpool players unite in heartfelt message to former Red after career change

Liverpool is known as a close knit family club and that was very much on show for one former player, after his latest career move.

Philippe Coutinho has signed for his boyhood club Vasco da Gama and as part of the signing process, a video was shared with the Brazilian.

It featured his former Anfield teammates Bobby Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Suarez, Lucas Leiva and also Thiago Alcantara.

It shows the love they all clearly had for our former No.10 who was a fan favourite during his time on Merseyside.

You can watch the Coutinho video via @VascodaGama on X:

𝙲𝚘𝚞𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚑𝚘 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚜 📲💢 Confira como foi a reação do nosso camisa 1️⃣1️⃣ ao ver alguns dos recados que foram enviados por seus amigos de trajetória.#VascoDaGama #CoutinhoÉVasco pic.twitter.com/p5N6SiomjA — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) July 14, 2024

