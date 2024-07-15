(Video) Alexis Mac Allister’s mum on ‘inhumane’ scenes that preceded Copa America final

Alexis Mac Allister achieved more international success with Argentina but it was an event that was marred by crowd issues that preceded the game.

Much like the scenes that Liverpool fans saw in Paris for our 2022 Champions League final, the kick-off in America was pushed back as organisers failed to police the event correctly.

Speaking about the traumatic events that came before the match, our No.10’s mother was interview by TyC Sports and said (translated): “Alexis had to leave to make us enter,” before stating: “It was inhumane.”

It’s baffling that the USA can be so poor at arranging such a big event and worrying that the next World Cup will be held in the same nation too.

You can view Mac Allister’s mum’s comments via @TyCSports on X:

"TUVO QUE SALIR ALEXIS PAR HACERNOS ENTRAR" Silvina, la madre de Mac Allister, contó que el mediocampista dejó el vestuario para asistir a su familia y hacerlos ingresar al Hard Rock Stadium. "Fue inhumano", le dijo a @matipelliccioni. pic.twitter.com/euY01RBjpZ — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 15, 2024

