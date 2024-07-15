(Video) Alexis Mac Allister tussles during Copa America final

Alexis Mac Allister has won another winners’ medal for Argentina and he showed off his competitive spirit during the clash with Colombia.

Ahead of a corner, our No.10 and Jhon Arias were spotted clashing in the box, with our man certainly holding his own.

The Fluminense player was trying to push and intimidate the World Cup winner but that certainly didn’t work.

It was great to see the former Brighton midfielder show off a different side to his game.

You can watch the video of Mac Allister courtesy of TyC Sports (via @millomaps on X):

CRUCE ENTRE MAC ALLISTER Y ARIAS pic.twitter.com/Wo35pR2Rbs — Millo Maps (@millomaps) July 15, 2024

