(Video) What Darwin Nunez did after Copa America speaks volumes

It’s been a whirlwind summer for Darwin Nunez after impressing on the pitch and creating headlines off it, before heading on a well earned break.

Our No.9 will be awaiting news of any potential ban that came from the clash with Colombian supporters too and all that makes it understandable why Marcelo Bielsa made sure to speak with the striker after the third place play-off game.

The former Leeds United boss called the 25-year-old over and shared a hug with him, after the end of the game.

It speaks volumes for the respect both men have for each other and let’s hope that Arne Slot can build a similar relationship.

You can watch the video of Nunez and Bielsa via @JavoMachado on X:

