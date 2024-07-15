‘I can confirm’: Fabrizio Romano drops evening update on Mo Simakan as Liverpool opinion clear

Liverpool’s centre-back search could yet see them turn to another RB Leipzig star in Mo Simakan.

The French U21s star has reportedly courted some intrigue from the Reds’ decision-makers, with the club still yet to make a first senior signing in the Arne Slot era.

Fabrizio Romano has now shared that concrete negotiations have yet to arise between player and club over his services in the current transfer window.

“It is a rumour we have today from Germany. What I can tell you is that Liverpool – people in charge, people in the board at Liverpool – have been tracking and know very well Mo Simakan,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“They have been following player and believe he is a very talented defender.

“At the moment, there are no concrete negotiations between the agents of Simakan and Liverpool or Liverpool and Leipzig, so this is the situation. But I can confirm this is one of many centre-backs they have been tracking.”

The 24-year-old has featured 14 times as a right-back in 2023/24, though is primarily a centre-back (26 appearances this term).

Simakan registered a respectable seven goal contributions in the prior campaign.

Should Liverpool be interested in Mo Simakan?

Versatility was a big thing for Jurgen Klopp when assessing the value of his squad and potential incomings.

We rather suspect it will also hold currency with the German tactician’s replacement, Arne Slot.

It opens up the doors to fresh opportunities within the current Liverpool contingent. For instance, allowing our new Dutch head coach to return Joe Gomez to a central defensive position on a permanent basis once more.

There may also be room, then, for a further conversation over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best position, even if it seems unlikely that our coaching staff will push him into midfield.

We’re still of the mind that a left-sided centre-back would offer more value at this point in time, but there’s no harm in keeping a watching brief on Simakan in the meantime.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions