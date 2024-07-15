Southgate’s private chat with Trent Alexander-Arnold just added another item to Slot’s to-do list

Gareth Southgate’s handling of Trent Alexander-Arnold during the European Championship may have made Arne Slot’s life even more difficult.

The fullback is set to enjoy some time off before linking up with the ex-Feyenoord boss’ squad for pre-season training.

His national boss’ misguided experimentation with a midfield role, however, coupled with a refusal to carve a space for the No.66 in the starting-XI will have hardly boosted the defender’s confidence levels.

Neither will Southgate’s private discussion with the international No.8 have helped, with the defender effectively consigned to a squad role during England’s run to the Euros final.

“There were players Southgate felt he had to take aside. They included Alexander-Arnold, who had been cast aside after two games in midfield, and Gallagher, who was deeply disappointed at being substituted at half-time against Slovenia,” Oliver Kay wrote for The Athletic.

“Southgate assured both players they would still have important contributions to make, even if they were from the bench. He was pleased by both players’ response over the rest of the tournament.”

The Three Lions succumbed to a deserved 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luis de la Fuente’s men in Germany.

Arne Slot will have another important job on his hands

It’s an exciting time for many a Liverpool player – particularly those keen to take advantage of Arne Slot’s promise of a clean slate at Anfield.

One star the Dutchman will be itching to get his hands on ahead of the upcoming league campaign, however, will be that of our vice skipper. Even more so after Southgate’s damaging handling of the 25-year-old.

Don’t get us wrong – just because Trent is arguably the leading fullback talent in global football does not necessarily guarantee impact in international football.

However, to have mishandled the right-back in such a manner, leaving him open to fresh criticism, and giving priority to Kyle Walker in his natural position seems an absurd waste of a generational talent.

If Alexander-Arnold isn’t the right fit for the England set-up, that’s fine. The bench, however, isn’t fit for a player of his quality.

The one positive around Trent’s (lack of) involvement

With personal holiday time now due, Arne Slot won’t see his star right-back involved in pre-season preparation likely for at least several weeks.

A far from ideal situation ahead of his opening campaign in charge of the Merseysiders following a summer switch from Feyenoord. Albeit, a gap in time that may be welcomed by fringe stars in the squad.

The one positive amidst all this, however, which simply can’t be ignored is the physical benefit of a lack of minutes for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Whilst the likes of Virgil van Dijk (540) and Luis Diaz (512) added serious minutes to their legs after the 2023/24 campaign. Our No.66, however, only tallied up 134 minutes of football on England’s way through to the Euros final in Germany.

At the very least, Slot won’t have to worry as much about fatigue as far as our Academy graduate is concerned.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions