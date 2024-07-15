What Alexis Mac Allister just did at Copa America will have Arne Slot giddy

Alexis Mac Allister arriving at Liverpool last summer for a paltry £35m from Brighton & Hove Albion is increasingly looking the swindle of the century with every day that passes.

The Argentine sensation was key for his country once again in an international tournament as Lionel Scaloni’s men lifted the Copa America following a 1-0 win over Luiz Diaz’s Colombia.

Intriguingly, no other midfielder won possession more times than the former South Coast-based star at the tournament, according to @WhoScored on X (formerly Twitter).

No midfielder won possession more times than Alexis Mac Allister (34) at the 2024 Copa America. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/GYjdkAVmAG — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 15, 2024

Argentina’s Copa America win sees them take a step up to the summit with 16 wins in the competitions (one more than Uruguay’s 15).

Liverpool already have an exceptional ball-winning midfielder

Amidst talk of Liverpool’s need for a competent No.6 – talk we’ve more than perpetuated here at Empire of the Kop – it’s worth pointing out that we’re not completely bereft of capable ball-winners in midfield.

The thing with Mac Allister, of course, is that you’re arguably sacrificing the best part of his game by keeping him deep just ahead of the backline without licence to roam.

The former Seagulls man is most certainly a vintage best enjoyed higher up the pitch where his creative talents truly shine.

That’s not to suggest, of course, that Arne Slot couldn’t reap the rewards of a player like the Argentine international by playing him alongside a more fixed No.6 as part of a double pivot.

Either way, the Dutchman will be getting a clear picture of what our £35m offers in all areas of the pitch. A creative delight – but not one that will shirk his defensive duties.

