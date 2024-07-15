When Leny Yoro will answer burning transfer question after Lille accept summer bid

There’s a very real danger that Liverpool could allow one reported target in Leny Yoro to move to arch-rivals Manchester United this summer.

The word around the situation is that the Reds’ interest hasn’t dissipated. However, the Red Devils have made their intentions far more clear amid Lille’s ongoing stalemate with Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the Frenchman will decide on his next move ‘in the next days’. That said, it will be entirely the centre-back’s decision despite internal pressure being applied by Lille’s president Olivier Letang.

“On Leny Yoro, what I wanted to say tonight is that the situation is still depending on the player,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on Playback.

“As I told you last week, Leny Yoro will decide his future in the next days and it will be the player deciding. The proposal from Manchester United is still on the table, still there, still accepted by Lille and still pending on player side.

“Leny Yoro is taking his time to decide.”

United are understood to have had a bid worth £42m [$54.4m] accepted for the teenager’s services this summer.

Yoro’s preference, however, very much remains a switch to Carlo Ancelotti and the incumbent Champions League winners.

Where do Liverpool stand on the centre-back search?

Whispers have emerged once more around our supposed admiration for RB Leipzig’s Mo Simakan.

The list, it seems, is far from being limited to Leny Yoro and Leny Yoro alone. That said, the 18-year-old, considered a potential generational talent, is very much an appreciated quantity in the corridors of power at Liverpool.

Nonetheless, a changing of the guard in the coaching team could very well see our business delayed further down the line – especially given that Arne Slot has yet to meet several core members of our backline.

That’s far from a disastrous situation. We very much want to see if the former Feyenoord boss feels he can squeeze more out of our available options.

Our only qualm in the matter is the possible eventuality in which Yoro settles on a move to Manchester without the barest hint of resistance being raised by Liverpool.

What a shame that may be.

