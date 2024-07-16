Pearce confirms how many bids Liverpool have received for Luis Diaz this summer

Now that the Euros and Copa America have come to an end, we can expect the summer transfer window to increase in its intensity in the coming weeks and Liverpool should be part of that.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘Luis Diaz has also been linked with a summer move, but Liverpool have not had any offers for him and are not looking to sell the Colombian.’

Given the amount of stories that have been spread about the future of our No.7, it’s perhaps a surprise to hear that nobody has tested the resolve of the Reds just yet.

As the Colombian has been involved in international football though, it seems like any negotiations for him and many other potential transfer targets have been put on ice.

There will likely be plenty of suitors for the 27-year-old and he may well have a decision to make on his future before the new season begins.

Arne Slot will also have a role to play in this, as he decides to keep the former Porto man in his ranks or try and use a potential fee to mix up his options.

Luis Diaz has talents that can be compared to any attacker in world football but his output isn’t always to the same high standards, with the Anfield match against Manchester City perhaps being the best example of this in the last campaign.

Let’s see whether the Reds decide to stick or twist when it comes to a real fan favourite.

