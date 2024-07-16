‘It was not a no’ – Agent of Liverpool-linked 26y/o offers clarification after reported Reds snub

The agent of one Liverpool-linked player has insisted that their client didn’t snub Liverpool in accepting another offer.

In early June, the print edition of Tuttosport claimed (via Football Italia) that Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio turned down a bid from Anfield in favour of a move to Juventus.

The 26-year-old’s representative has now clarified that the player didn’t necessarily reject the Reds, but instead had already agreed a move to Turin and didn’t want to renege on that deal.

They told Tuttosport (via Sport Witness): “There was strong interest from the Reds, but I want to underline that it was not a no to Liverpool, but rather the keeping of the word given to Juve.

“We had shaken hands with [Juventus sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli a few months ago and we wanted to respect the agreement made. For a goalkeeper, Juve represents the top club to play at; history says so.”

If Di Gregorio’s agent is giving an accurate depiction of events, it portrays the goalkeeper in a positive light, as they’re remaining true to their original word rather than going back on a prior agreement.

It could also be a clever move from the player’s representatives, as by indicating that the 26-year-old didn’t strictly reject Liverpool, it could leave the door open for a transfer to Anfield further down the line.

If someone had told LFC that they’d sign for the Reds and shake on a deal, only to then break that verbal contract once a ‘glitzier’ suitor steals in, we’d certainly feel aggrieved, so we can understand why the Italian didn’t want to go down that path.

Di Gregorio has now moved to Juventus on a loan basis from Monza with an obligation to move permanently at the end of the forthcoming season, so he can be struck off as a transfer target for now.

However, if he impresses in Turin and Liverpool need a goalkeeper in future, he could certainly represent a worthy option – especially if he maintains or comes close to his 2023/24 statistics of 14 clean sheets in 33 Serie A matches (42.4%) and conceding just 35 goals (1.06 per game).

