(Video) Szoboszlai returns: Watch his fist meeting with Arne Slot at AXA centre

The international tournaments are over and slowly but surely pieces of Arne Slot’s squad will hone in on a return to the AXA training centre.
Eliminated earlier in the European Championship, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai were spotted making their arrival in Merseyside.
The beaming Hungarian skipper was in a buoyant mood as he greeted Liverpool club staff – including new head coach Arne Slot.
We can’t wait to see what the Dutchman makes of Liverpool’s 2023 summer signing.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:
Ready to get to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/3iuALM67Fw
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 16, 2024