(Video) Szoboszlai returns: Watch his fist meeting with Arne Slot at AXA centre

The international tournaments are over and slowly but surely pieces of Arne Slot’s squad will hone in on a return to the AXA training centre.

Eliminated earlier in the European Championship, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai were spotted making their arrival in Merseyside.

The beaming Hungarian skipper was in a buoyant mood as he greeted Liverpool club staff – including new head coach Arne Slot.

We can’t wait to see what the Dutchman makes of Liverpool’s 2023 summer signing.

