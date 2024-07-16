Leading the chase: Everton could give ex-Liverpool man a shot at Merseyside redemption – report

One former Liverpool player has been linked with a possible return to Merseyside this summer…but not to Anfield.

According to Tuttosport, there are three Premier League clubs considering a swoop for Arthur Melo, who’s among the players on whom Juventus are willing to cash in as they seek to raise funds for their own incoming transfer activity.

Everton are deemed to be ‘first and foremost’ in the chase for the former Reds midfielder, with Newcastle and Wolves also thinking about a raid for the €15m-valued (£12.6m) Brazilian.

READ MORE: ‘My favourite…’ – Michael Owen names the forward he’d like to sign if one man leaves Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) Ben Foster says 24y/o who’s on Liverpool’s radar did ‘everything right’ at Euro 2024

Signed on loan from Juventus in the final hours of the summer 2022 transfer window, Arthur’s Liverpool career lasted a paltry 13 minutes, with a training ground injury early in his Anfield tenure depriving him of any real opportunity to make his mark under Jurgen Klopp.

The midfielder’s misfortune drew little sympathy from the likes of Jamie Carragher, who labelled the ill-fated deal ‘an embarrassing climbdown and waste of money’.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

A redemptive loan spell at Fiorentina last term has now seen Everton and some of their domestic rivals consider giving the 27-year-old a shot at redemption in England, and if he were to come back to the Premier League and succeed, it’d be sore for Reds fans to take.

That’d especially be the case if Arthur pitches up at Goodison Park and becomes an unqualified success for the Toffees, whose supporters would undoubtedly revel in rubbing it in the noses of their neighbours.

As much as the midfielder deserves an upturn in fortunes after a totally luckless spell at Liverpool, we hope it doesn’t come in Merseyside blue!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions