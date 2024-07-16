(Video) Rio Ferdinand pretends to be Van Dijk’s ex-teammate as he fires cheeky text to LFC captain

Rio Ferdinand briefly masqueraded as a former teammate of Virgil van Dijk by texting the Liverpool captain from a phone which wasn’t his.

The ex-Manchester United defender was joined in the Legends Lounge (via his FIVE YouTube channel) by Jose Fonte, who previously played alongside the Dutchman at Southampton.

The Portugal Euro 2016 winner had to spin a challenge wheel with a series of dares, and it ultimately landed on one segment imploring him to hand his phone to the host to send a message pretending to be him.

Ferdinand was given permission by the ex-Saints player to text Van Dijk and read aloud the message he’d ultimately fire to the Liverpool star – “Watching some old Premier League games back, Rio was a monster. Was he your idol growing up?”

The former England defender clearly enjoyed the high jinks, and it was unclear if the Netherlands captain replied to his one-time St Mary’s colleague. Some people clearly had a lot more time on their hands than him this summer!

You can catch the clip of Ferdinand and Fonte below (from 21:03), via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube: