(Video) Ben Foster says 24y/o who’s on Liverpool’s radar did ‘everything right’ at Euro 2024

Ben Foster has been raving about one player who excelled for his nation at Euro 2024 and is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar this summer.

Although England didn’t exactly blow everyone away with their run to the final, Marc Guehi was consistently brilliant throughout the tournament, and it comes as no surprise that the Crystal Palace defender is being scouted by the Reds (Fabrizio Romano).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper was asked to name who he thought was the Three Lions’ best player in Germany, and the 24-year-old was his instant pick.

Foster replied: “Marc Guehi, has to be Marc Guehi. Just imperious all the way through, genuinely imperious all the way through. I was gonna say he didn’t put a foot wrong – that’s doing him a disservice, just saying he didn’t put a foot wrong. He was absolutely fantastic.

“So calm, so cool, measured, absolutely under control of his emotions and his body shape, and when there’s pressure on the ball, when to do this. He had everything right. He was not fazed by any second of it. It looks like it was his fifth tournament.”

As a 24-year-old English centre-back who’s proven himself in the Premier League and now at international level, it’s hard to think of potential defensive reinforcements for Liverpool who’d be a better candidate than Guehi.

Although the Reds’ reported interest hasn’t yet manifested itself in an official bid or even any negotiations (Romano), we wouldn’t be surprised if Richard Hughes were to make a sustained attempt to try and bring the Palace defender to Anfield after his starring performances at Euro 2024.

Alas, with the player’s stock now at an all-time high, the Eagles will understandably demand top dollar for him, so LFC better be preared to dig deep if they truly want to add him to Arne Slot’s squad in the next few weeks.

You can view Foster’s comments below (from 27:09), via Ben Foster – The Cycling GK on YouTube: