Liverpool given double boost over predator who comfortably outscored Salah last season – report

Liverpool have seemingly been given a double boost regarding one player who’s been watched closely by Anfield chiefs this year.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, the Reds are among several Premier League clubs to have kept close tabs on Viktor Gyokeres over the past six months, and they may now have been handed two good reasons to step up their reported pursuit of the Sporting Lisbon striker.

Firstly, it’s believed that Manchester United have ended their interest in the 26-year-old after the recent acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee.

Also, the Primeira Liga champions will seemingly be amenable to offers of less than the Swedish marksman’s release clause of £85m, although manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly implored club chiefs not to sell the player this summer.

Considering the incredible goalscoring form that Gyokeres showcased last season, it’s no wonder that Liverpool and numerous other Premier League suitors want to bring the ex-Brighton and Coventry predator back to England.

The Swede struck 29 top-flight goals and 43 in all competitions during a memorable campaign for both him and Sporting. By comparison, the Reds’ top scorer in 2023/24 was Mo Salah with 25 goals, with Darwin Nunez the next most prolific Anfield player on 18 (Transfermarkt).

Admittedly the 26-year-old was playing in a more accommodating domestic league, but to equal the combined total of our two highest scorers still takes some doing. Also, the Primeira Liga is ranked seventh on UEFA’s association club coefficient, so it’s not exactly a tinpot division.

Arne Slot has five high-quality forwards to call upon in his current squad, so other positions may well take priority this summer.

However, with United seemingly now out of the equation and Sporting reportedly willing to settle for less than the £85m release clause, there may be two big incentives for Liverpool to try and snap up Gyokeres in the next few weeks.

If Richard Hughes deems it a prospective deal worth doing, we might just see a sustained effort from LFC to swoop for the Swedish marksman.

