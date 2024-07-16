After Bordeaux: Ben Jacobs drops update on FSG’s next move after withdrawing from talks

FSG remain committed to pursuing a multi-club model despite suffering a voluntary setback.

The American outfit – who oversees a portfolio containing Liverpool, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and RFK Racing – withdrew from talks to purchase a controlling stake in Bordeaux.

Ben Jacobs added further detail on the matter on X (formerly Twitter), noting Fenway’s genuine interest in the Ligue 2 outfit. In the meantime, John W. Henry and Co. will pursue an alternative club ‘likely in Europe’.

More on FSG's withdrawal from talks with Bordeaux. In the end, some insurmountable challenges. FSG wanted Bordeaux to be a standalone entity within the organisation rather than a 'feeder' club to Liverpool. Bordeaux initially viewed as a strong fit and FSG genuine in wanting… https://t.co/v47cU2wbe3 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 16, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Meanwhile, Bordeaux face serious financial hurdles ahead of the 2024/25 season owing to significant stadium costs, a large wage bill and other overheads.

READ MORE: James Pearce just issued a strong hint about Liverpool’s future summer window business

READ MORE: Not Calafiori: Liverpool rule out signing ‘ridiculous’ centre-back who lit up Euros

A second football club will not be a feeder for Liverpool

Whilst some may question the rationale of building up another outfit, we at Empire of the Kop welcome this ethical ownership strategy.

There were serious concerns on our end that the purchase of another club would see scenes elsewhere in French football – notably with Troyes (City Group) and Strasbourg (BlueCo) – replicated under Fenway’s watch.

Ultimately, there are other areas in which Liverpool can benefit from such a relationship, with a local presence in France sure to bolster our scouting capabilities.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions