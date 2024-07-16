‘Discussions in progress’ – Towering Liverpool defender in talks over prospective Anfield exit

One Liverpool defender could soon be saying goodbye to Anfield, amid reports that talks are underway about a possible exit.

Billy Koumetio has been conspicuous by his absence from the Reds’ pre-season training sessions since Arne Slot took charge over the summer, a telling indicator as to where he lies in the pecking order.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

It’d duly come as no surprise if he were to move on, and it appears that a club from elsewhere in the UK could offer him a way out of Merseyside.

On Tuesday evening, Le Parisien journalist Marc Mecheonua posted on X: “Billy Koumetio, Liverpool’s French defender, has interest from Dundee United in Scotland. Discussions in progress.”

Billy Koumetio, défenseur français de Liverpool, dispose d'un intérêt de Dundee United en Ecosse. Discussions en cours. #Mercato @leparisiensport — Marc Mechenoua (@LeMechenoua) July 16, 2024

READ MORE: ‘Get Klopp’ – Pundit insists ex-Liverpool boss is the ‘best’ man to take major managerial vacancy

READ MORE: ‘Player is interested…’ – Transfer reporter posts Trent update which may terrify Liverpool fans

The towering Koumetio (1.95m tall) has previously been hailed as a ‘big talent’ by Jurgen Klopp, who handed the 21-year-old two senior appearances for Liverpool, but a series of loan moves over the past couple of years haven’t worked out as planned.

He was recalled early from spells at both Austria Wien and Dunkerque, and he only played one first-team game during a temporary stint at Blackburn last season.

Slot has included other youngsters such as Sepp van den Berg in his first few training sessions in Kirkby, but the absence of the Frenchman is a strong sign that he doesn’t feature in the head coach’s plans, despite centre-back being widely touted as one position where LFC need to add greater depth this summer.

Koumetio is now at a point in his career where he needs to be settled and playing regularly, so if Dundee United can offer him stability and game-time at Tannadice, it could be the perfect move for him.

Goodness knows he’s due a stroke of good fortune after the last couple of years, and if he does depart over the coming weeks, we wish him well in his future endeavours, and we’re sure he’d be a valuable asset to any club who ultimately signs him.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions