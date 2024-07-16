Another one; Liverpool advertise new job amid summer changes

Liverpool fans are already experiencing so much change in such a short period of time since Jurgen Klopp left the club and there’s soon to be even more.

Posting an advertisement on their own recruitment website, the club are looking for a ‘Junior Data Analyst’ and the job entails being: ‘one of the contacts for data analysis projects and ad-hoc requests for all business areas from coaching and analysis, scouting to medical and sports science.’

It’s a prestigious role that certainly opens up a chance to progress within the club to become one of the key members of Arne Slot’s team that will be aiding progression in the first team.

If we look at someone like Michael Edwards who worked his way up from Performance Analysis at Portsmouth to the CEO of Football for FSG, there’s always a route to bigger and better things.

With so much change within the club already, it’s a great chance to enter a workplace where every slate has been wiped clean and make a real impact.

We all hope that it will be at least another nine years until we see mass change within the club again because it will mean that there has been another greatly successful period.

Just because Jurgen Klopp was possibly the greatest manager we’ve ever seen, it doesn’t mean that it won’t get better in the next few years.

Let’s trust the process and whatever new person is given the chance to work in what could lead to a very bright future.

