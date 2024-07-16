Liverpool set Kelleher price tag as ‘desperate’ situation unfolds – Pearce

It’s already been a summer of mass change for Liverpool and it seems that Caoimhin Kelleher may be looking to add his name to this ever growing list.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘It remains to be seen if a club will test Liverpool’s resolve to keep £25million-rated reserve goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who is desperate to become a No 1.’

It’s a strange situation for the club and us as supporters, as we all know that the stopper is more than able to be playing first team football and so we shouldn’t stand in his way for progression.

READ MORE: James Pearce unveils Liverpool stance on Van Dijk after contract comments

However, with the Irishman being so talented, we’d certainly not like to see his best years being spent at another club after we’ve put so much work in making him the player he is.

Add on Alisson Becker’s far from perfect injury history last year (with the Brazilian playing 32 times, compared to his understudy’s 26 games in the last campaign), then perhaps we should be thinking of making our No.62 stay.

A fee of £25 million is far from unattainable for any top club either and so there will likely be interest in securing his services.

READ MORE: (Video) What Darwin Nunez did after Copa America speaks volumes

Especially when we consider that ex-Red Kamil Grabara completed a £15 million move to Wolfsburg this summer and has far from the same level of experience as our academy graduate – who is No.2 at Anfield.

Should he leave, it would then leave the Reds in a position where Vítezslav Jaros is second choice and so we would likely need more competition for our No.1 too.

With so much going on already, this seems like a price that will invite interest in a player who would be a steal for the right club – creating more work for the recruitment department.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions