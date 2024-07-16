James Pearce unveils Liverpool stance on Van Dijk after contract comments

Virgil van Dijk has come off the back of a long season and his comments have caused concern across Liverpool and the Netherlands.

These comments were (via Voetbal International): “I have no idea at the moment. I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international.”

Speaking about this statement, James Pearce reported for The Athletic: ‘Liverpool are relaxed about the situation.’

It was clear that our captain was coming off the back of a hugely disapointing semi-final loss to England and just wanted to put football aside after a long campaign.

The 33-year-old will be turning his mind away from a season that has demanded so much physically and mentally from him, before even contemplating his future.

That doesn’t mean that a new contract with the Reds is out of the question and seems to suggest more of a consideration over international retirement than anything else.

If Arne Slot and the club are ‘relaxed’ then we should be too and there’s no reason for us to be concerned about losing one of the greatest defenders to ever wear the red shirt.

With so much changing already this summer, it would be a huge risk to allow the former Southampton man to depart – without even considering that fact that he clearly loves playing at Anfield as our skipper.

Let him enjoy a well earned break and then he can comment on his own future in due course.

