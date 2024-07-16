Newcastle stance on Gordon after ‘head was turned’ by Liverpool interest – Waugh

Should Anthony Gordon make a move to Liverpool this summer, it could be a transfer that rocks the Premier League and more specifically this city.

Providing an update on the chances of a move, Chris Waugh reported on The Athletic: ‘There is confidence Anthony Gordon will stay, despite internal fears that his head was turned by an awareness of Liverpool’s interest.’

This should suggest that a move back to Merseyside for the former Blue is out of the question, for this summer at the very least.

With James Pearce reporting that the Reds are in the hunt for ‘an attacking wide player’ in this window, it would suggest that Arne Slot is interested in adding numbers to this area.

It came as a big surprise to so many that the Scouser was linked with an Anfield switch this summer, particularly given his Goodison Park ties.

With 12 goals and 11 assists across 48 appearances in all competitions last season, the 23-year-old had a strong campaign in the north east.

With reports confirming that no bids have yet been received for Luis Diaz, we’re not in need to replace anyone in this position yet.

So the hunt for the England international may be dead in the water for all parties at this stage but stranger things have certainly happened in transfer past.

