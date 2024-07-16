(Photos) Darwin Nunez drops first socials post since Copa America security disaster

There has to be some serious sympathy for Darwin Nunez after his and several other players’ families’ safety was put at risk during some shocking scenes in a Copa America clash between Uruguay and Colombia.

The Liverpool No.9 was not alone, it should be emphasised, in climbing up into the stands to protect his family members following reported attacks from opposing fans.

There was no reference to the incident in question on X, though the former Penarol man took time to express his disappointment at having not reached the final of the tournament with Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Now the Reds await word back on any potential punishment (if any) that may arise from the ugly scenes that occurred during the semi-final tie.

