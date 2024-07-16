‘My favourite…’ – Michael Owen names the forward he’d like to sign if one man leaves Liverpool

Michael Owen has named the player that he’d like to see Liverpool signing if one of the Reds’ current forwards were to leave this summer.

Luis Diaz has been at the centre of speculation regarding a possible swoop by Barcelona, whil Mo Salah continues to be linked with a potential exit to the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking to Prime Casino, the ex-LFC striker believes that his former club needn’t look outside the Premier League if they cash in on one of their attackers and need a swift replacement.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Owen said: “The Mo Salah chat has sort of faded a little bit so I’d be surprised if he left Liverpool, but the problem for the club is that he hasn’t got long left on his contract so you have to make a decision one way or the other.

“They have great options at the moment with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, but if one of them left, then Jarrod Bowen would be my favourite.”

However, the 44-year-old acknowledged two complications which could prevent Liverpool from swooping for the West Ham attacker, saying: “He has signed a long-term contract at West Ham and he might even be their captain.

“He also isn’t 19 so when you talk about a long-term replacement, you’re looking at players that might give you 10 years and not be in their 30s in two or three years. I’m not sure clubs want to spend 10s of millions on those players nowadays.”

READ MORE: After Bordeaux: Ben Jacobs drops update on FSG’s next move after withdrawing from talks

READ MORE: (Video) Ben Foster says 24y/o who’s on Liverpool’s radar did ‘everything right’ at Euro 2024

Bowen has been linked with Liverpool in the not too distant past, and there are several reasons why he could represent an excellent option for the Reds if they need to strengthen their attacking ranks this summer.

The 27-year-old is a proven Premier League goalscorer, netting 43 times in 166 top-flight appearances, and is still young enough to have several years left in him at a high level. Also, he wouldn’t take up a non-homegrown berth in Arne Slot’s squad if he were to join LFC, against whom he scored in three different games last season.

However, as Owen points out, the West Ham winger is already at his prime rather than coming into it, so he mightn’t represent the best long-term value for us if, as would almost certainly be the case, the Irons demand a premium for the player.

Also, Bowen could have stiff competition for a starting berth at Liverpool even if one attacker were to leave (unless that’s Salah and the Englishman is signed as an instant replacement on the right flank).

We don’t envisage Richard Hughes moving to bring in the ex-Hull forward unless there’s a marquee exit from Anfield, but if the latter were to materialise, that might alter the picture significantly.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions