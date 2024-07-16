James Pearce just issued a strong hint about Liverpool’s future summer window business

Pre-season is fully underway but Arne Slot will still be waiting for a number of key stars following a double of international tournaments this summer.

With the full potential of the Dutchman’s new squad difficult to gauge in its totality, there’s a very real possibility that the Reds’ summer window could be more limited than some expect.

Beyond that, it’s worth considering the remarkable potential already on offer, which may also have an impact on Richard Hughes and Co’s. plans. Certainly, the current indication is that ‘this was never going to be a busy summer in terms of incomings’.

“Liverpool are considering defensive options after the free-agent departure of long-serving Joel Matip. As well as a centre-back, a holding midfielder and an attacking wide player have also been discussed. However, considering they have a youthful squad that’s packed with potential, this was never going to be a busy summer in terms of incomings,” James Pearce reported for The Athletic.

“Much depends on who steps up during pre-season and what gaps still need to be filled as Slot assesses the squad he inherited.”

The squad has been bolstered by the return of Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and further internationals to the AXA training centre.

How much corrective work is needed this summer?

Make no mistake – the Liverpool squad has bags of talent available across all age sections.

There’s a more than solid core of experienced leaders in the form of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Mo Salah. The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott look to have extremely bright futures at the club. To top it all off, there’s an exciting wave of young guns emerging in Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns and Callum Scanlon, among others.

That said, we’re under no illusions over Liverpool’s need to recruit in certain sections. Perhaps the most burning question of this window, from a Reds perspective, is whether Richard Hughes and Co. will add another holding midfielder to the ranks. Not to mention in what form a new No.6 will come; will they be part of a double pivot? Given licence to hunt and roam? Be a ball-winner and superb in possession?

Then there’s the issue of the backline following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent. How will we also handle perhaps the lesser dilemma of the forward line and the need for reinforcement on the right flank?

There’s plenty to be excited about with this Liverpool squad, as it is, under Arne Slot. Nonetheless, a signing or two wouldn’t go amiss.

