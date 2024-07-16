‘I was worried’ – Phil Thompson explains Liverpool concern amid ‘interesting’ transfer rumours

Phil Thompson has explained that he’s ‘worried’ that one Liverpool ace could be on his way out of the club this summer despite labelling transfer rumours linking one player with a move to Anfield as ‘interesting’.

Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss last month but is yet to complete any sort of transfer business as he aims to build on the success the German tactician tasted during his nine year spell at L4.

Luis Diaz is one player who has been linked with a move away from Merseyside this summer with Barcelona and PSG reportedly showing interest while Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle were willing to sanction a deal for the Scouser to leave for Slot’s side but only if Jarell Quansah was to move in the opposite direction – a proposition that the Merseysiders were not interested in.

“Anthony Gordon was an interesting one,” Thompson told talkSPORT (16 July, 9.24am). “But I was worried that was [to replace] Luis Diaz, because there was talk about him maybe moving.

“His father was making all kind of, sort of giving ideas out, and you thought, Luis Diaz is a really good player. He came back from a bad injury.”

Diaz registered 13 goals and five assists across all competitions last term and made an instant impact after joining from FC Porto in 2022.

The Colombia international’s father has admitted previously that his son is a ‘loyal Barcelona fan’ (GOAL) sparking rumours that the 27-year-old is ready to move to the La Liga giants.

Liverpool have not received any bids for their No.7 however, and he’s expected to remain at the club beyond the summer.

It remains to be seen what business Slot and Co. will complete during their first transfer market.

