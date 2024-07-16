‘Get Klopp’ – Pundit insists ex-Liverpool boss is the ‘best’ man to take major managerial vacancy

Jurgen Klopp turned down an approach to take charge of the USA men’s national team last week, but he’s now been touted as the ‘best’ candidate for another major managerial vacancy.

Two days on from losing the final of Euro 2024, England are on the lookout for a new boss, with Gareth Southgate stepping down after nearly eight years in the job.

Taking to X in reaction to that news this morning, Richard Keys insisted that the 53-year-old should’ve left after the 2022 World Cup and ‘wasted two gilt-edged shots’ at winning a European Championship, calling for the next Three Lions manager to ‘put fire into the bellies of these ‘nice’ players’.

To that effect, the beIN SPORTS football anchor suggested: “Get Klopp. He’s the best out there.”

Southgate should’ve gone after WC. He wasted 2 gilt-edged shots at Euros. Wembley was set up to win. Now we need someone to put fire into the bellies of these ‘nice’ players. Not a clone. Get Klopp. He’s the best out there. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 16, 2024

If we could offer one piece of advice to Klopp, it’d be to run a mile from any offers from the FA to take charge of England.

The 57-year-old is a deity in Liverpool (and with damn good reason) but has unfairly become a hate figure among jealous fans of rival Premier League clubs who’d be all too willing to stick the boot into him if he were to replace Southgate in one of international football’s spiciest hot seats.

Our former boss took the agonising decision to leave Anfield due to the need for a career break after more than two decades in management, so why on Earth would he now step into a viciously pressurised vacancy?

We fully understand why Keys would love to have Klopp in charge of England, but we’d be shocked and dismayed if the German were to end his self-imposed footballing exile by taking the Three Lions job.

A man who was instantly in tune with the ideals of the Liverpool fan base is hardly going to dive into managing the English national team, so realistically we don’t need to worry about the 57-year-old becoming Southgate’s successor.

