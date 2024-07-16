Slot turned bids down for 22-y/o ahead of pre-season chance – Pearce

Arne Slot has been enjoying the start of life as Liverpool head coach but has yet to dip into the transfer market, purchasing or selling.

It seems though that there has been some decisions made from the recruitment department already this summer, with James Pearce providing an update.

As stated on The Athletic: ‘Liverpool have also turned down offers from German sides Mainz and Wolfsburg for Sepp van den Berg, who is valued at around £20million.

‘The Dutch defender is expected to be given opportunities to shine during the upcoming pre-season tour to the U.S. before a decision is taken on his future.’

It’s been rather widely reported that there has been strong outside interest in securing the Dutchman’s services but to hear that at least two bids have been turned down could be seen as surprising.

It’s a great approach from our new boss to try and allow fringe players a chance to impress, before making a knee-jerk decision on their long term future.

If Sepp van den Berg can be a solution to our centre back search, then it would save time and money for Richard Hughes – in the pursuit of other signings.

There are certainly worse decisions and prospects than allowing the 22-year-old a chance to impress in America, before allowing him to depart.

Let’s see what the future holds for him and several others who were not looking likely to have a chance of first team football under Jurgen Klopp.

