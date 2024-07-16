Three key areas Liverpool are looking to strengthen this summer – Pearce

Liverpool fans have endured the summer tournaments of international football awaiting the start of transfer business and we may now be a step closer.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘Liverpool are considering defensive options… as well as a centre-back, a holding midfielder and an attacking wide player have also been discussed.

‘However, considering they have a youthful squad that’s packed with potential, this was never going to be a busy summer in terms of incomings.’

It’s interesting to see where it seems Richard Hughes and Arne Slot are wanting to strengthen the squad but other than mentioning goalkeepers, it’s not far off mentioning every position on the pitch.

Given the departure of Adrian and the confirmation of a price tag being placed on the head of Caoimhin Kelleher, perhaps we should also be looking to add more options to this area anyway.

As for defence, the loss of Joel Matip means that we are an option light in this department but the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Sepp van den Berg, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic’s ability to play there – we’re not exactly in desperate need.

The central defensive midfield position can also be filled by the two last named Reds, with a possibility of Tyler Morton staying at the club and Alexis Mac Allister’s ability to play here too.

If we also consider that our wide positions can be filled by Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak – there’s options out wide too.

Because of all this, there’s not much need to worry about adding players just yet but there will no doubt be loud calls from many on social media for this to happen quickly.

