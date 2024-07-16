‘Player is interested…’ – Transfer reporter posts Trent update which may terrify Liverpool fans

Trent Alexander-Arnold is now into the final year of his current Liverpool contract, and his future at the club mightn’t be as secure as we’d like to think.

There have been tentative transfer links with Real Madrid in the past, but an update from the often reliable Christian Falk on Tuesday evening could send a shiver down the spine for Reds fans.

Bild’s head of football posted on X: “Real Madrid is getting concrete with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Arnold has contract til 2025, no contract extension at Liverpool yet. The player is interested, there is contact since month.”

Real Madrid is getting concret with Trent Alexander-Arnold (25)

❇️ Arnold has contract til 2025, no contract extension at Liverpool yet

❇️ The Player is interested, there is contact since month — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 16, 2024

Despite previous reports from the likes of Paul Joyce that sorting out the contract situations of Trent, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah was a priority for Liverpool this summer (The Times), there hasn’t yet been any discernible progress towards renewing their deals, all of which expire next June.

Time is still in LFC’s side to secure the futures of that crucial trio before they can be freely approached by other clubs in January, but the longer their respective situations go unresolved, the more that Reds fans will worry about losing them on free transfers in 10-11 months’ time.

If, as Falk claims, our vice-captain is ‘interested’ in a move to Real Madrid, he’d be wise to heed the dilemma which faced Steven Gerrard in the mid-2000s as he contemplated defecting to Chelsea.

Trent has already secured iconic status at his hometown club, but if he were to take a chance on moving to the Bernabeu, he’d face unforgiving scrutiny on a weekly basis from a fan base and a national media which can turn on a player as swiftly as the 25-year-old took that fabled corner kick against Barcelona in 2019.

Although it’d require a lot of nerve to turn down an opportunity to join the record European Cup winners, the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere. Hopefully that’s the conclusion our number 66 will reach as he rapidly approaches a major crossroads about his future.

