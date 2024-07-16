(Image) Trent Alexander-Arnold makes his feelings about Southgate clear with Instagram activity

Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken to Instagram following Gareth Southgate’s resignation as England manager this morning.

Approximately 36 hours after the final whistle in the Three Lions’ defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, the 53-year-old confirmed that it’d be his last game in charge of his country after almost eight years in charge.

All of the Liverpool vice-captain’s 29 senior caps have been earned under the ex-Middlesbrough boss, and after the news of the latter’s departure from the national job was confirmed, our number 66 made his feelings clear via social media.

Trent shared a post from the England team’s official Instagram account to his story, featuring a graphic of some of the highlights of Southgate’s reign and the three-word message ‘Thank you, Gareth’.

While the now former Three Lions manager could’ve made far better use of the Reds maestro at Euro 2024, it’s evident from the 25-year-old’s social media activity that he holds him in high esteem.

We’d like to think that Southgate’s replacement will do likewise with the Liverpool star, whenever that appointment is confirmed.

You can view the image on Trent’s Instagram story below, via @trentarnold66: