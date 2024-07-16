Wages now being negotiated after $67.4m bid accepted for Liverpool transfer target

Manchester United could yet steal a lead in the race for Leny Yoro’s signature this summer.

This update comes courtesy of France Football journalist Nabil Djellit on X (formerly Twitter). It has now been reported that the 18-year-old is ‘in negotiations with Manchester United on salary conditions’ after an initial bid worth $54.4m [£42m] plus $13m [£10m] in add-ons ($67.4m [£52m] overall) was accepted by Lille.

Real Madrid are still involved in the process though they now find themselves ‘behind’.

This follows Liverpool’s reported decision to take a step back after learning of the player’s desire to join Real Madrid this summer. That said, the Echo continues to report the Merseysiders’ ‘interest’ in the No.15.

The door is still open for Liverpool

Lille’s president is pushing for Leny Yoro to accept Manchester United as a destination – (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

We’re not quite sure what to make of this claim.

If Djellit’s update is indeed on the money, it appears the door for a transfer may be at least slightly more ajar than our recruitment team initially realised.

Given the expectation is that the teenager will develop into a generational talent, we’d be somewhat surprised if Liverpool didn’t test the waters themselves given their need for defensive reinforcements.

We respect Arne Slot is absolutely entitled to get a picture of his squad’s strengths and weaknesses first of course.

However, some players on the market justify movement regardless of what’s happening behind the scenes.

