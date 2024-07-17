(Video) Arne Slot’s pre-training instructions hint at Liverpool tactics

Arne Slot is still getting to know the Liverpool squad and trying to implement his tactics into his players ahead of his maiden campaign as boss.

Thanks to the ‘Inside Training’ video that was shared, we can hear the head coach’s instructions and he said: “11 vs. 11, we have to do our pressing – the way we want to press.”

The key message throughout most of the clips that we’ve seen so far is how important pressing is for the Dutchman, meaning the players will need to be very fit.

With Jurgen Klopp having a similar ethos, it shouldn’t be too much of a change for the players who are already in Kirkby and those who are set to arrive soon.

You can watch Slot’s comments (from 5:48) via LFCTV Go:

