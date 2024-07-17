Barcelona confirm Thiago role but immediate Liverpool return not ruled out

Thiago Alcantara has ended his days as a football player but immediately ensured that his relationship with the game will continue, albeit away from Anfield.

As reported by FC Barcelona: ‘Thiago Alcántara is set to spend the coming weeks as part of Hansi Flick’s staff in order to train as a coach.’

This means that we will see our former No.6 spending time with the first time in Spain, as well as taking part in their tour of the USA in the coming weeks.

What is also clear from this statement is that there hasn’t been an offer of a full-time role for the midfielder who was part of the Catalonian academy during his youth.

Therefore, should Arne Slot be interested in bolstering his coaching team for the upcoming campaign, then he could theoretically make a move for the 33-year-old.

It would be great to see the Spaniard don a Liverbird once again and you would assume that he hasn’t yet sold his family home near Merseyside.

Let’s see how the future pans out for a very talented player who is looking to build a career as a coach, which is admirable so soon after announcing retirement.

Perhaps one day we may even see him as head coach for the Reds.

