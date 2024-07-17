‘All possibilities are open…’ – Journalist outlines ‘new opportunity’ for Liverpool youngster

David Lynch has spoken of the ‘new opportunity’ which has been presented to one player in particular at Liverpool.

A summer of significant transition on Merseyside has seen Arne Slot take the reins from Jurgen Klopp, and the players who’ve already returned to Kirkby are gradually getting accustomed to the new head coach’s methods.

Speaking to Anfield Index, the journalist touched upon the standing of Fabio Carvalho, who barely featured under the German but could now be afforded a new lease of life for the Reds, albeit that his future remains open-ended at the moment.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Lynch said of the 21-year-old: “If Jurgen Klopp had still been the Liverpool manager, he would’ve come back into the same situation – not quick enough to play out wide and probably not quick enough to play in central midfield.

“However, like it is for plenty of players, it’s a new opportunity here with Arne Slot, and the word from the player’s camp was that he was just coming back to see how things are and to put his head down and push the case that he should be part of that first-team squad.

“All possibilities are open, whether that is being part of the first-team squad, another loan spell or even a permanent exit possibly. All of that is on the table at the moment. His ideal situation would be to make an impact on the new manager and be in and around the first-team squad.”

READ MORE: ‘Prepared to go far…’ – Ex-European champions pinpoint Liverpool ‘leader’ as their ‘top target’

READ MORE: ‘Flying to UK…’ – David Ornstein drops transfer update which could sicken Liverpool fans

Despite a promising start in August 2022, Carvalho never managed to establish himself at Liverpool under Klopp, and he had rather contrasting fortunes with two loan spells last season.

Having been a bit-part player at RB Leipzig, he was recalled from the Bundesliga club midway through the campaign and duly dispatched to Hull City, where a return of nine goals in 20 games ensured he’d go into this summer on an overdue high.

As Lynch points out, the change of management could work in the 21-year-old’s favour, if the player can make the most of any opportunties handed to him by Slot in pre-season and possibly the opening weeks of the new campaign.

While competition for a starting berth at Liverpool will be stiff, Carvalho will want to be convinced that he at least stands a plausible chance of featuring regularly at Anfield over the next few months. Even if he’s a substitute for most Premier League games, eventual fixture congestion will surely see him get a few starts.

The ex-Fulham youngster can take heart from the examples of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley, both of whom emerged to become frequent starters for the Reds in 2023/24.

The attacker will almost certainly be given chances to impress Slot. After that, it’s up to him to make the most of it and convince the new man in charge that he can become an integral part of the new project at LFC.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions