(Image) Mac Allister raises eyebrows with Argentina Copa America celebrations

Alexis Mac Allister was part of the Argentina side that won their second successive international tournament and his celebrations after the game have gathered attention.

Taking to his Instagram stories, our No.10 used the opportunity to pose with the trophy and also a brand he is currently in collaboration with.

Holding a can of Hearth, which features a video of the former Brighton man on their website home page, it was clear what the 25-year-old was doing here.

Although when we compare this blatant advertising of a product to what some of his teammates were doing, it’s safe to say we’re glad our player was on the plane and not the coach.

You can view the image of Mac Allister via his Instagram account:

