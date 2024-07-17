Liverpool one step away from completing first signing of the Arne Slot era – report

Liverpool are waiting on one final domino to fall before they can formally announce what’d be the first incoming transfer of Arne Slot’s reign at Anfield.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano and James Pearce last week, the Reds have done everything in their power to clinch the signing of Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea’s academy.

However, as per The Athletic, the transfer is still awaiting Premier League approval before it can be officially completed. The teenager is set to link up with LFC’s under-18 side, but cannot train or play on Merseyside until the requisite paperwork is processed.

In real life, completing a transfer is never as straightforward as how it might seem when playing Football Manager or EA Sports FC.

Before a player’s registration can be completed, Liverpool need to send the Premier League every document related to the transaction (e.g. contract, transfer agreement, and in some instances permission to work in UK and international clearance).

Once the requisite paperwork is sent, it’s then checked against Premier League and Football Association rules (and, if applicable, FIFA regulations), with clubs contracted for clarification or further information if an issue arises. The EPL then communicates whether or not the player is registered, and whether the deal is still subjected to additional documentation.

Liverpool will now be hoping that those various steps won’t take long to process and that they can proceed with officially confirming Ngumoha as a Reds player.

Considering some of the rave reviews that the 15-year-old has attracted, it has the makings of an exceptional coup by LFC, provided that there are no last-minute hiccups with the paperwork for the transfer.

