‘Flying to UK…’ – David Ornstein drops transfer update which could sicken Liverpool fans

David Ornstein has delivered a transfer update which is sure to leave Liverpool fans feeling sickened.

The Reds had taken a firm interest in Leny Yoro in the early weeks of the summer transfer window, with the Lille prodigy shortlisted as a primary target amid a determination to strengthen Arne Slot’s centre-back options (Football Insider).

However, despite the 18-year-old indicating a desire to join Real Madrid, he’s seemingly now on his way to one of our arch-rivals.

As reported by Ornstein for The Athletic, the teenager is on his way to England to undergo a medical at Manchester United, who nudged ahead of Los Blancos in the transfer race after the latter baulked at his £52m transfer valuation.

Sharing the article via X, the journalist posted: “Leny Yoro flying to UK to take medical + finalise personal terms as Man Utd push to complete signing from Lille. 18yo defender initially favoured #RMFC but #LOSC accepted initial €62m #MUFC bid – still work to do but now close”.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Leny Yoro flying to UK to take medical + finalise personal terms as Man Utd push to complete signing from Lille. 18yo defender initially favoured #RMFC but #LOSC accepted initial €62m #MUFC bid – still work to do but now close @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Vz5gTFH2Xx — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 17, 2024

Much like Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone in the early weeks of last summer’s transfer window, Yoro was a prominent name in the Liverpool rumour mill throughout June but now looks like he won’t be coming to Anfield.

It was already a shame that a player who’d been earmarked as someone who could thrive under Slot is now off the table, and the sense of regret is amplified by the Frenchman’s imminent move to United.

Perhaps there was a realisation among the Reds’ recruitment team that the 18-year-old simply had no interest in coming to Merseyside and that pursuing him any further would’ve be a waste of time which could be put towards trying to entice more attainble targets.

However, it’s still rankle massively with Liverpool fans that Yoro is on the cusp of a move to Old Trafford, especially when he’d seemingly had his heart set on joining Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, Anfield chiefs now have just over six weeks to bring in an alternative who’d bolster our centre-back ranks, even with Sepp van den Berg possibly being integrated into the first-team fold after impressing in the first few pre-season training sessions.

We can only pray that there’ll be quality reinforcements in that part of the squad to atone for the bitter disappointment over the failed pursuit of the Lille defender.

