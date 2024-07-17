Record transfer fee ready to prize Liverpool man from Anfield this summer – report

Liverpool fans are awaiting the start of the real transfer action in this window and it seems one club are aiming to begin this for us, by tabling a large bid.

As reported by Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink on X (translated): ‘Liverpool want around €20 million for Sepp van den Berg.

‘PSV wants that price to be reduced by several million and is prepared to go far. For the time being, Van den Berg remains the top target to further strengthen the defence.’

Seeing as the fee of €15 million for Hirving Lozano stands as PSV’s record transfer, it seems that they are able to match or better this figure to secure the services of our man.

It would be a real sign of intent from the Dutch side who would be hoping to do a deal with the former Feyenoord coach in order to secure the services of a fellow countryman.

With it being reported by James Pearce that the Reds are looking to strengthen our defensive options in this window, it remains to be seen whether Sepp van den Berg will part part of our plans or sold to fund them.

The 22-year-old is clearly looking to play football and has impressed in his loan spells at both Preston North End and Mainz, leading to widespread interest.

Let’s see whether we regret not accepting bids for the defender in this window or end up being grateful we cashed in when we did.

You can view the Sepp van den Berg update via @RikElfrink on X:

Liverpool wil zo'n 20 miljoen euro voor Sepp van den Berg. PSV wil dat die prijs met meerdere miljoenen naar beneden gaat en is wel bereid om ver te gaan. Voorlopig blijft Van den Berg het toptarget om de defensie extra te versterken. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) July 16, 2024

