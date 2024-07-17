‘Here we go’ – Fabrizio Romano shares news of ‘agreement’ which’ll be welcomed by Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans are still awaiting a first senior signing under Arne Slot, but Fabrizio Romano has given the ‘here we go’ to a deal which’ll be hugely welcomed by anyone of a Reds persuasion.

Football Insider had reported earlier this week that Anfield chiefs were bracing themselves for a ‘jaw-dropping’ offer from a Saudi Arabian club for Alisson Becker, with fears that the goalkeeper’s head could be turned.

However, on Tuesday night, the Italian transfer reporter confirmed that Al-Nassr (the team believed to have been courting our number 1) have instead agreed a deal to sign compatriot Bento from Athletico Paranaense.

Romano posted on X: “Bento to Al Nassr, here we go! Agreement in place between clubs with Athl. Paranaense for fee around €18m. Bento will undergo medical and then sign long term deal at the club. He was on Al Ittihad shortlist under former president but now set to sign for Al Nassr.”

The news of Al-Nassr’s move for Bento – who coincidentally had been linked with Liverpool last month prior to Adrian’s departure and amid ongoing discourse over Caoimhin Kelleher’s future – could have Reds fans heaving a massive sigh of relief.

By clinching a deal for the 25-year-old, the Saudi club will almost certainly drop their pursuit of Alisson now that they’ve secured a marquee goalkeeper. It doesn’t strictly rule out a top-flight rival from going after our number 1, but it does park fears of a potentially imminent exit.

The Middle East’s highest-profile league has rocked the transfer market over the past year, with Jordan Henderson (briefly), Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Fabinho all moving to the Gulf, and Al-Ittihad chancing their arm with a £150m offer for Mo Salah.

All of that will have made Liverpool fans wary of the Saudi Pro League’s allure, even if it’s based far more on the financial incentives on offer than any football prestige, and some Reds may have been dreading that our first-choice ‘keeper would’ve jumped ship this summer.

Thankfully it now seems that Al-Nassr won’t pursue him any further, and let’s hope that none of their domestic rivals dangle a lucrative carrot in front of Alisson.

