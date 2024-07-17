Romano provides worrying Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid update

Liverpool fans will be aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract and that has quickly led to links away from the club already.

Providing an update on the situation, Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside: “I shared in March that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation and this remains the case, nothing fresh or new so far.

“Real Madrid are just attentive to many situations of good players with short contracts, Alexander-Arnold is one of them.”

It’s a worrying update to hear after the news from Christian Falk that implied interest from the Spanish club was real and has been present for a long time.

Due to participation in the Euros, Arne Slot hasn’t had chance to meet with our vice captain yet and so it’s unlikely there’s been much time for a contract to be discussed either.

Therefore, we shouldn’t start panicking too much just yet before the start of pre-season training for the Scouser has begun.

What is hard to ignore though is the fact that Jude Bellingham has built a strong relationship with our No.66 and it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility to see him playing for the Spanish giants.

We would just need to hope that the club ensure he is rewarded for his loyalty and ability and that the pull of wearing the captain’s armband after Virgil van Dijk, will be enough to keep our academy graduate at the club.

For his boyhood dream to be playing for and captaining the Reds, then this should lead to an easy resolution – we hope!

