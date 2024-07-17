Arne Slot announces arrival of Liverpool assistant ahead of maiden campaign

Many Liverpool fans are hoping that the start of transfer action will begin soon but it seems that off field matters are being attended to first.

As confirmed on liverpoolfc.com: ‘John Heitinga has been appointed to Liverpool’s backroom staff in the position of assistant coach.’

The most intriguing part about this whole appointment is of course the fact that he used to play for Everton and has become part of an exclusive list of players who have crossed the park.

It’s a senior Anfield role for a man with a blue history on Merseyside and is set to cause some friction with those at Goodison Park.

It’s been a careful selection process by Arne Slot as he combines coaching staff that he’s worked with at Feyenoord, with some that have never been at the same club as our new boss.

The newest arriving 40-year-old not only has experience with the Toffees though, he most recently worked alongside David Moyes at West Ham as his assistant manager before the exit of the Scot at the end of the last campaign.

Compounding someone with local knowledge, experience in the league and being from the same nation as the majority of his new colleagues – it seems like a great appointment.

Let’s see if the former Netherlands international can build a reputation similar to that of Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders.

