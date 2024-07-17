How Arne Slot’s backroom team at Liverpool now looks after Johnny Heitinga’s appointment

Liverpool have today confirmed another addition to Arne Slot’s backroom staff at Anfield.

The Reds announced via their official website this afternoon that Johnny Heitinga has been appointed as assistant coach to his compatriot, having most recently held a similar position under David Moyes at West Ham prior to both leaving the London Stadium in May.

The 40-year-old’s appointment secures another important enhancement to the head coach’s backroom team, which is gradually taking shape as the summer progresses.

Let’s recap the changes which have taken place over the past few months, from those who left alongside Jurgen Klopp to those who’ve now come on board under Slot.

Liverpool backroom team departures alongside Klopp

When the German stepped aside two months ago, his assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz also left.

Other significant departures included Vitor Matos (elite development coach), John Achterberg (head goalkeeping coach), Jack Robinson (goalkeeping coach), Andreas Schlumberger (head of recovery and performance) and Andreas Kornmayer (head of fitness and conditioning).

Liverpool’s backroom team under Slot (as of 17 July 2024)

Lijnders and Krawietz have been replaced as assistant coaches by Sipke Hulshoff and now Heitinga.

Ruben Peeters has joined as lead physical performance coach, with that position effectively a combination of the roles previously held by Schlumberger and Kornmayer.

Fabian Otte has come on board as head of first-team goalkeeping coaching, taking over from Achterberg. The other new name at Anfield this summer is Aaron Briggs, who was appointed as first-team individual development coach in recent days.

According to liverpoolfc.com, other core backroom staff who remain at the club since Klopp’s managerial reign are:

Claudio Taffarel (goalkeeping coach)

Lee Nobes (head of physiotherapy)

Jonathan Power (club doctor)

Daniel Spearritt (post-match & elite player development analyst)

Dr Conall Murtagh (first-team fitness coach)

Mona Nemmer (head of nutrition)

Greg Mathieson (head of opposition analysis)

There may well be further additions to Slot’s backroom staff over the coming weeks and months – and hopefully a few new faces in terms of the playing squad too between now and the end of August!

