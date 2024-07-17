(Video) Slot’s reaction to Salah asking for more training after grueling pre-season session

Pre season is the time when players are worked harder than they are for the rest of the year but it seems that even this isn’t enough for Mo Salah.

After watching the likes of Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas gingerly walk off the training ground, it showed that many had felt the effects of a hard day’s work.

Our Egyptian King though saw the returning Dominik Szoboszlai walk out for his first on grass training of the summer and wanted to join in.

The reaction of Arne Slot showed that even he was surprised with the fitness of the 32-year-old.

You can watch the clip of Salah, Szoboszlai and Slot (from 9:48) via LFCTV Go:

