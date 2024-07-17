Statement released after Liverpool members sale fails once again; time for change

For many Liverpool fans, the chance of going to watch one game in something of dreams but for the match going Reds who aren’t lucky enough to own a season ticket, memberships allow regular access to the stadium.

Twice a year these members are given access to a sale which allows them the chance to attend matches in the next campaign which should be an experience that brings with it the excitement of securing tickets.

Instead, the club seem to find a way that can stress out large groups of dedicated supporters as they nervously queue and hope the website doesn’t crash.

Unfortunately, the sale for the first half of the season was met with the usual issue and the supporters’ union Spirit of Shankly had to release a statement.

Taking to X, they wrote: ‘We are aware of this morning’s issues with the members sale and are in contact with the club. We will continue to liaise with them in relation to this and will update you as soon as we can.’



It’s a real shame that even when ticket prices have been increased, we are seeing loyal supporters messed around and the process of purchasing being more difficult that it needs to be.

When we consider that people book time off work in order to secure these sales, seeing the website crash and sale be postponed shows a complete lack of preparation from those in charge.

There needs to be huge improvements to the way that tickets are bought and fairer ways for supporters to be given an even chance of sitting where they want to, for matches they have built credits to attend.

Let’s hope there can be the right alterations and apologies made from the ticketing office.

You can view the Spirit of Shankly statement on Liverpool tickets via X:

