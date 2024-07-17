‘Exactly what they need’ – Ex-Everton chief names Euro 2024 gem who’d be ‘perfect fit’ for LFC

A former Everton chief executive has said that one of the stars of Euro 2024 would be a ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool if they were to move for him this summer.

While some of England’s big names failed to live up to their billing for much of the tournament, Marc Guehi was consistently excellent in their run to the final, and the Crystal Palace defender has been the subject of numerous scouting missions from the Reds’ recruitment team in recent months (Fabrizio Romano).

The Mirror’s David Anderson claimed earlier this week that the 24-year-old isn’t currently a player of interest at Anfield, but ex-Toffees CEO Keith Wyness thinks that he certainly should be.

Speaking about the Eagles centre-back to Football Insider, he said: “I think he would be a great buy for Liverpool. He is exactly what they need at the back.

“He’s had a good Euros and is one of the players that’s come away with some respect from his efforts. He and Ollie Watkins are probably the two winners from the England squad that have come away with it.

“Guehi is a difficult one, but you could be looking at a £60m-£70m fee and maybe more with sell-ons. He’s a young talent at a good age and seems to have acquitted himself well.

“Never buy on the back of a tournament has always been my belief, but he showed himself last year to be of high enough quality to be selected for the team. I think he is the perfect fit for Anfield.”

We agree with Wyness when he says that Guehi could be a ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool in numerous ways.

The Palace defender is proven at Premier League and now international level, while he wouldn’t take up a non-homegrown berth in Arne Slot’s squad and, at 24, he’ll shortly enter what’ll likely be his prime footballing years.

He’d also reinforce the Reds’ options in a position where there have been concerns about depth, and signing him would appear to be the ideal riposte to missing out on Leny Yoro to Manchester United.

However, Guehi doesn’t seem to be on Liverpool’s shortlist at the moment (according to Anderson), and Wyness’ point about the lofty fee that the England international would likely command – especially off the back of Euro 2024 – is a pertinent one.

While we’d love to see a player of the 24-year-old’s calibre starring at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, we trust Richard Hughes and his recruitment team to make an informed judgement as to whether or not to seriously pursue him this summer.

