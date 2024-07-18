(Video) $41.9m Liverpool ace pleaded with Slot to let him train with Dominik Szoboszlai

The return of Dominik Szoboszlai, Vitezslav Jaros and Andy Robertson to Liverpool’s base at the AXA training centre following their involvement in the 2024 European Championships was a welcome sight.

Talismanic No.11 Mo Salah (valued at £32.3m [€38.4m/$41.9m] according to Football Transfers valuation system) seemed particularly over the moon to be reunited with his Hungarian teammate.

The former Roma hitman was even spotted pleading with new boss Arne Slot to let him do some extra running with the midfielder in pre-season training.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of LFCTV and @LFC’s X account: