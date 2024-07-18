(Image) British media hypocrisy shown with front page Klopp urge

Jurgen Klopp is loved by Liverpool supporters and always will be but that hasn’t always been a feeling shared by everyone within the country.

However, now that Gareth Southgate has left his role as England manager, there’s widespread calls for the German to be given the job.

READ MORE: (Video) Jordan Henderson names Liverpool rival as Ballon d’Or winner

This has led to the Daily Star begging the 57-year-old to take over with a front page headline that reads: ‘Get us Klopp!!!’

It’s a far cry from the moaning we so often heard about our former boss and shows a real hypocrisy from the British media.

You can view the Daily Star front page via frontpages.com:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions