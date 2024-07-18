Man City ‘not even in conversation’ for Euros monster Liverpool are reportedly tracking

Despite reports of Liverpool interest in Dani Olmo, it seems a breakthrough from any club has yet to take place in the current market.

Fabrizio Romano reports that ‘nothing is imminent or advanced’ between any interested club and the Spain international who dazzled in this year’s edition of the European Championship.

Indeed, Manchester City, who have been strongly linked with the RB Leipzig star ‘are not even in the conversation’.

“At the moment, I have nothing new on Dani Olmo. There are many conversations between his agents and clubs but at the moment nothing is imminent or advanced,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on The Debrief podcast.

“The clause is ending July 20 – it’s a 60m clause – so let’s see if a club decides to pay. As of today, still nothing concrete or advanced but could happen at any moment because conversations are taking place on a daily basis between his agents and clubs around Europe.

“We had reports of Manchester City advancing to close a deal but I’m hearing that Manchester City are not even in the conversation for Olmo at this moment. He’s a player they’ve been following for years but they are not actively working on a deal for Dani Olmo this summer.

“The same for Chelsea who have been linked with Dani Olmo but Chelsea are not looking for a left-footed offensive player at the moment. The situation is still quiet but I have a feeling things can happen in the next days or even weeks if Leipzig will accept any kind of proposal close to 60-65m after the expiry of the release clause. For example, for Bayern he’s one of the players on the list since May. Really appreciated, but the top priority is Xavi Simons. So Bayern could activate the option in case Xavi Simons decides to go to another club.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Who linked Liverpool with Dani Olmo?

A report from German outlet Die Woche claimed the Reds were prepared to trigger the Spaniard’s release clause.

READ MORE: ‘Deal completed’: Liverpool transfer target just signed five-year contract amid growing Trent concern

READ MORE: Miguel Delaney shares most concerning Trent transfer update yet amid Madrid interest

Do Liverpool need Olmo?

There’s no question Olmo enjoyed a productive campaign as Spain clinched the Euros, thanks in no small part to the three goals and two assists he registered en route to the final in Berlin.

But do Liverpool really need a right-footed wide man at this point in time?

To give credit where credit is due, the 26-year-old’s positional versatility would be a welcome trait at many a top European outfit. However, the reality remains that we’re in far greater need of a left-footed right-sided winger to keep Mo Salah on his toes.

We’re very well-stocked with left-sided wide men as things currently stand, unless the wind sharply changes over Luis Diaz’s future.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions